CORINTH • Every person who goes to vote in the Corinth municipal elections Tuesday will have the chance to vote in at least one contested race.
Only one of the eight city elections is unopposed. Incumbent Chip Wood is the lone candidate for the Ward 3 alderman seat.
With so many contested races on the ballot, Corinth City Clerk Brandy Smith is expecting a lot of people to head to the polls.
“We expect a big turnout," Smith said. "We haven’t had a real election with this many opposed races since 2010. Since it has been 12 years, there has been a lot of interest in this election. We had more than 400 people vote absentee.”
The three citywide races – mayor, police chief and alderman at-large – have two candidates each and will be resolved Tuesday night. But three alderman races could take another three weeks to name a winner. Wards 2 and 4 each have three candidates, and four people are in the running for the open Ward 5 position.
“From the way people have been talking, I feel they will be close races,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure we will have a runoff, especially in Ward 5.”
In the event no candidate gets a simple majority of the votes in Tuesday primary, a runoff election will be held in three weeks, on Aug. 23.
Most of the 19 politicians vying for the eight slots are Republicans. Most voters will get a chance to select not only their local alderman, but also the at-large member, police chief and mayor.
That's not the case in Ward 4, where the three candidates for alderman are running as Democrats. Since voters have to declare whether they are voting Democrat or Republican, citizens in that ward will have to decide whether they want to vote just for their ward’s alderman or if they want to vote for mayor and police chief as well.
The mayoral race pits three-term incumbent Tommy Irwin against two-term Police Chief Ralph Dance. Irwin has been mayor since 2010 and is running on his record. Dance has worked for the city for 27 years, the last eight as chief. He feels it is a time for change.
Two veteran officers, Ben Gann and Landon Tucker, are running for police chief.
The bulk of Election Day activities will take place inside the large bay at the Corinth Fire Department. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Once the polls are closed, the results will be tabulated there as well. The resolution board will begin at noon working through the absentee ballots to see which one they can accept and which ones they will have to reject. The resolution board will meet in the old police department offices. Their deliberations are open to the public.
