Tupelo • For the fourth consecutive year, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., brought its Manufacturing Experience to Tupelo High School on Monday. Some 400 students from the Vocational Tech program, primarily sophomore and juniors, went through a series of rooms in the school set up as different interactive stations representing the manufacturing process from raw materials through tire finishing and testing. Cooper employees helped the students understand the various opportunities within the manufacturing industry.
Cooper Tire has been in Tupelo since 1984 and employs some 1,300 people at its manufacturing plant on Green Street.