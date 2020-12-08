TUPELO • A fire in the roof at Cooper Tire & Rubber disrupted the workday Tuesday morning, sending employees home by noon.
The Tupelo Fire Department dispatched four engine companies and one truck company just after 10 a.m. to the sprawling South Green Street plant. Throughout the morning, black smoke could be seen billowing from one portion of the plant.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker said the fire was mostly between two roofs over the curing area.
“At some point, they had gone back and put a second roof on it, 3 to 4 feet above the old one,” Walker said. “The fire got between the two and spread … There was very little fire in the production area. The sprinklers did go off so there might be some water damage, but very little fire damage.”
By noon, the black smoke began turning to white, signaling that the fire department was getting the fire under control. Onlookers lined along the fence surrounding the plant’s parking area watched firefighters on the roof of the plant battling hot spots. Because of the nature of the fire, Walker said it was easier to fight the fire from the top.
Shortly after the fire alarm sounded, Cooper began evacuating the entire plant, even though the fire was localized to one section of the plant. Company officials began sending employees home mid-morning.
“As a precaution, everyone has been evacuated from the plant and there are no injuries,” read a statement released by the Ohio-based company around noon. “The fire department continues at the scene. At this time, we are not able to determine when work may safely resume at the facility, but we are keeping the workforce informed.”
Walker was thankful that no one was injured in the fire, even though firefighters spent most of the day on the roof or in crawl spaces.
“They ran their intake and exhaust vents between the two roofs and framed them out in wood,” Walker said. “That wood would sit in there and smolder for a while and then flame up.”
Walker said emergency personnel cut 4-by-6-foot holes in the roof through which firefighters dropped in search of flames. However, once night fell, firefighters were pulled from the roof out of safety concerns.
“We’ll keep an eye on it overnight, but we will wait until the light of day to get back on the roof,” Walker said.
For most of the day, fire stations 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 were on site battling the blaze and hot spots. That left stations 4 and 7 to cover the rest of the city.
“They didn’t have any problems,” Walker said. “They had some calls, but they were mostly medical, no fires.”
There were also several off-duty Tupelo firefighters who showed up on scene, wanting to help anyway they could.
“We sent one guy to Station 3 to pick up the Hazmat truck so we could fill air bottles on site,” Walker said. “But there was not a lot of interior work that required air. Most of the time we were on the roof.”
Officials plan to return to the plant Wednesday to begin the task of trying to determine why the fire started and where it started.