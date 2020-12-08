TUPELO • A fire at Cooper Tire & Rubber disrupted the workday Tuesday morning.
The Tupelo Fire Department dispatched fire engines and the large ladder truck just after 10 a.m. to the sprawling South Green Street plant. Throughout the morning, black smoke could be seen billowing from one portion of the plant.
In a statement from the company, officials said the fire appeared to be localized to one area of the plant.
"As a precaution, everyone has been evacuated from the plant and there are no injuries," the statement read. "The fire department continues at the scene, At this time, we are not able to determine when work may safely resume at the facility, but we are keeping the workforce informed."
By noon, the black smoke was turning to white, signaling that the fire department began to get the fire contained. At the same time, firefighters could be seen on the roof of the plant battling hotspots.