CORINTH • The Alliance, a Corinth based economic development organization, has officially broken ground on a 50,000 square foot speculative building.
The building, being constructed in partnership with Agracel, Inc., will be located at the former Wurlitzer Site in Alcorn County.
According to information provide by The Alliance, the industrial shell building will have the capability of being expanded to 300,000 square feet and will be customizable to whatever tenant occupies it.
Spec buildings are used by economic development organizations to attract attention from prospective industries and enhance speed to market.
Construction on the Corinth Spec Building is set to kick off immediately and is expected to be completed late this year. The building will be strategically located in an industrial park on a 25-acre site with two US Highways one mile away, all utilities in place and immediate rail access.
“We are thrilled to officially kick off construction of the Corinth Spec Building,” Alliance President Clayton Staley said in a press release. “Available buildings are in high demand in today’s market. This is particularly important for our community as we currently we have no available manufacturing space.
According to the presser, the project is a result of collaboration among local government officials, the state Legislature, local economic developers and community supporters.
“Economic development is a team sport, and the city of Corinth is proud to have partnered with The Alliance on this project,” Corinth Mayor Tommy Irwin said in the official release. “We are all working together for the betterment of our community, and this spec building provides an opportunity to bring in new careers and investment to Corinth and Alcorn County.”
Lowell Hinton, President of the Alcorn County Board of Supervisors said, “We are excited to see this spec building project begin. Alcorn County continues to be a committed partner in economic development. We will continue to work to make sure our existing industries succeed, which is clear evidence to prospective industries that Alcorn County is a great place to do business.”