TUPELO • Brothers Kenneth Williams and Harry Lee “Sandy” Williams Jr. are used to sharing.
The Corinth natives have spent decades working together at their family’s business, the Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works. Now, the siblings can add receiving the Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award from Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) to the list of shared accomplishments.
“Both Sandy and I are honored to be in the company of the previous winners of this award,” said Kenneth Williams. “It’s like a who’s who of Northeast Mississippi. We are just honored to be in the company of those giants who have preceded us.”
The brothers are longtime supporters of the Regional Rehab Center.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of RRC’s sixth annual banquet, which helps raise funds that allow the nonprofit to provide physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech/language therapy, audiology services and early intervention services to thousands in North Mississippi.
Despite this setback, sponsors still stepped up. The RRC raised $100,420, even without the banquet.
“The community has been so wonderful to us, as well as so many nonprofits here in the area, that even in the midst of a very tough year for everyone, people have been so supportive in continuing to give to the Rehab Center and invest in our services and what we’re doing for the community,” said RRC executive director Robby Parman.
Instead of a dinner, RRC filmed a video that will go live on the Regional Rehab Center’s Facebook page Monday at 5 p.m., and will use social media, ads, emails and mailing to share the Williams brothers’ accomplishments.
Developmental director Bre Moreno said the goal is to inform as many people as possible about what RRC does and see how the community has supported them during the pandemic. The video will include testimony from a current client, feature former RRC executive director Kay Mathews and RRC board president Steve Holland, and will showcase the Williams brothers and what RRC does in the community.
Donors, including both individuals and sponsors, will receive dinner booklets that provide information on the honorees and sponsors.
Parman expressed gratitude for the Williams brothers, the event’s sponsor and other donors for the outpouring of support.
“That’s why we’re able to continue our mission,” Parman said.
The Williams family’s Coca-Cola bottling business was started in 1907 by their grandfather, and the brothers have worked in the family business their whole life, though they officially began working in 1957.
With Kenneth Williams as president and CEO and Sandy Williams as chair of the board, the brothers have seen their family’s company expand three times its size. It now stretches across parts of Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee to serve over one million people in four locations.
The brothers also founded the vending company Refreshments, Inc., together in 1965.
Kenneth and Sandy Williams have served on various local, regional, state, and national boards for canning, soft drink associations, and economic development. They are co-founding board members of Corinth-Alcorn Reaching for Excellence (C.A.R.E.), Corinth’s only community foundation, and are lifelong members and former presidents on the Corinth/Alcorn Chamber of Commerce (The Alliance). The two were joint recipients of CREATE's “George McLean Award for Philanthropy” in 2009, alongside their wives.
“It’s important for everyone to do their best to help their community develop and make things better than they were before, to help improve the standard of living for everyone, and I think that’s a debt we owe to our communities,” Sandy Williams said. “We encourage young people, when they settle down, to do the same thing.”
Sandy Williams said he has been fortunate to meet many good people and be involved with many charitable organizations throughout his career. His considers helping found the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, which has now honored over 6,300 students with scholarships amounting to over $73 million, working with the Boy Scouts of America at the troop level, assisting with the graduation of over forty Eagle Scouts, and church mission work, including Habitat for Humanity, among his greatest achievements.
He is a long-term member of the Corinth Kiwanis Club and has won numerous professional and charitable awards, including the 2004 Alliance “Spirit of Service Award,” and being chosen as one of three Living Legends of the Coca-Cola system in 2013.
He’s an involved member of First United Methodist Church and enjoys music and outdoor hobbies such as quail hunting, fishing and horseback riding. He and wife Rosemary have two children and six grandsons.
Kenneth Williams personally believes it is his duty to give back to the area that’s allowed him to succeed. Aside from serving in leadership roles in Rotary, he also founded the Coke 10k Classic in 1982 and has numerous professional affiliations, including serving on the board of the Mississippi Soft Drink Association, National Automatic Association and Trustmark Corporation, Jackson. He has also promoted economic development throughout the state and locally throughout his work with the Mississippi Economic Council and his local economic development agency.
Like his brother, he believes helping the community is a task everyone can take on, no matter how big or small the role.
“It can be with your own city club or your own church or your own neighborhood, but we don’t need to try to wait on a Santa Claus to try to take care of all of our problems. We’re the ones that need to serve and make our communities a better place for us to live,” Kenneth Williams said.
Kenneth Williams is an avid proponent of physical fitness, having completed 71 marathons, including 19 Boston Marathons. He’s earned finishing medals in both the Tupelo Marathon and Boston Marathon. He raised $112,000 for the Boys and Girls Club as a part of his “Step With It, Mississippi” endeavor and has accomplished several physical feats, including scaling Mt. Kilimanjaro, since reaching retirement age.
Kenneth and his wife, the late Nancy Ann, have four children, 15 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He’s grateful to work alongside his nephew and two sons, and said without them, their Coca-Cola bottling business expansion wouldn’t have been possible.
The Williams brothers consider themselves friends as well as siblings and consider working together to be a great partnership and blessing. While they said it was unfortunate COVID-19 prevented the annual Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award banquet, they were touched to receive a personalized keepsake honoring them in the shape of an antique Coca-Cola truck inscribed with their names and honor from Robby Parman and Kay Mathews.
“I would like to commend Robby Parman and Kay Mathews, and the other people that have made Regional Rehab the successful entity that it is,” Sandy Williams said.
Both Williams brothers encourage people to continue supporting Regional Rehab so the nonprofit can continue its work. It's just one more thing they share.