OXFORD • A woman jumped from a moving car Monday afternoon in west Oxford to escape an armed robber.
An Oxford patrolman spotted an injured female near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and West Oxford Loop Oct. 19 around 3 p.m. After talking with the victim, officers determined that the woman jumped from a moving vehicle while the male driver attempted to rob her.
The suspect in this incident identified as was stopped in a vehicle by patrol officers shortly after the incident.
Joshua Taylor, 33, of Corinth, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. He was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge and given a bond of $50,000.