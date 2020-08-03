CORINTH • An Alcorn County man with a long criminal history was sentenced to four decades in prison last week in circuit court.
Last week, an Alcorn County jury found Cory McGaha, 42, of Corinth, guilty of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a weapon by a felon. During the sentencing phase, Circuit Court Judge John R. White ordered McGaha to serve the maximum sentence of 40 years. According to court documents, McGaha is a habitual offender with multiple prior felony convictions.