CORINTH • An Alcorn County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting his friend in the head in the summer of 2017.
On Wednesday, an Alcorn County jury found Dominick Lane Thompson, 37, of Corinth, guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of Donald Dupree Taylor, 35. He was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon.
During the sentencing phase, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims ordered Thompson to serve life for the murder and 10 years for the weapons charge. Since Thompson was sentenced as a habitual offender, he will not be eligible for parole or early release.
During the victim's impact portion of the trail prior to sentencing, Taylor’s mother Pamela Taylor called Thompson’s killing of her son a “cowardly act.”
Taylor’s body was in the road at the corner of Meigg and Penn streets around 11 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Thompson was taken into custody at a local gas station a short time after the incident and was smiling in his mug shot at the Alcorn County Jail.