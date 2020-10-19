CORINTH - An Alcorn County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty last week to a 2018 murder and robbery.
Following his guilty pleas, Darius Jordan Deen, 23, was sentenced to a life sentence on the murder and a concurrent 35-year sentence on the armed robbery charge by Circuit Court Judge John R. White
Deen, along with two co-defendants, was accused in the May 20, 2018 shooting death and robbery of George Harris, 57, the owner of a lawn service and home repair business.
Corinth police found Harris’ nude body on the front porch of his 2014 Liddon Lake Road house after his co-workers reported that he had not shown up for work. Harris had been shot in the back of the head once and a large amount of money was stolen, police said at the time. The crime happened that Sunday night around 10. Deen was apprehended days later at a Booneville motel
Deen, Shaquavia Gunn, then 18, and Shakoa Walker, then 21, was all initially charged with capital murder, which carries the death penalty.