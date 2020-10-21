CORINTH • The Corinth Police Department (CPD) detained two Corinth Middle School students and recovered two handguns after administrators received a report that a student was carrying a weapon, Wednesday afternoon.
School officials contacted the CPD around 1 p.m. after learning a male student was in possession of a handgun. Administrators immediately attempted to detain the student, Corinth School District (CSD) said in a statement. The student fled campus on foot and was detained nearby where a handgun was recovered.
According to the school district, further investigation revealed the possibility of an additional weapon on campus. Administrators detained a second male student and recovered a handgun in that student's possession.
Corinth Police took custody of both students, who were transported to the Alcorn County juvenile detention center, according to CPD Chief of Police Ralph Dance.
The Corinth Police Department is investigating both incidents. Dance said there is currently no information suggesting the students intended to use the weapons to threaten or harm anyone.
CSD thanked Corinth Middle's staff and administrators along with the Corinth Police Department for their "prompt and professional response" to the situation.
"The Corinth School District is committed to providing safe and orderly schools for all of our children," school district officials said in a statement. "Officers will continue to have a strong presence on Corinth School District campuses."