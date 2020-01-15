CORINTH - Law enforcement across north Mississippi is looking for a man who has been stealing money from people's bank accounts.
The Corinth Police Department reported that in the last few days, they have received nearly a dozen reports regarding compromised debit cards. Officials say more are expected.
Even though the victims were still in physical possession of their debit cards, the thief stole several hundred dollars from the unrelated victims’ accounts. The withdrawals occurred at various ATMs in Corinth. The victims’ account information was likely obtained from a skimmer.
Police obtained a photo of the suspect from one ATM. He was last seen driving a blue passenger vehicle, but the make and model are not known at this time.
In addition to Corinth crimes, unauthorized withdrawals occurred in Baldwyn, Tupelo and Olive Branch.