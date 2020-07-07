CORINTH - State troopers rescued two kidnapping victims and arrested a 44-year-old Missouri man during a Saturday traffic stop on Highway 72 near Corinth.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol received information July 4 that a wanted suspect would be traveling westbound on the four-lane that afternoon. A trooper spotted the suspect vehicle near County Road 278 in Alcorn County. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and the tag didn't match the vehicle description.
The vehicle was stopped by two troopers and two Alcorn County deputy sheriffs. The driver was wanted and officers discovered the two occupants of the vehicle had been kidnapped.
Tony L. Lanier Sr., 44, of Cooter, Missouri, was arrested and transported to the Alcorn County Jail. The victims, Krista Trapp and her 10-month-old daughter Braelee Trapp, were taken to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office where a victim's advocate assisted with their needs.
“Because this Trooper was alert and thorough, a mother and her child were rescued and a dangerous criminal has been taken off our highways," said MHP director Col. Randy Ginn.
Lanier had an active arrest warrant in Tennessee for kidnapping and a second active arrest warrant in Missouri for parole violations and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. This continues to be an ongoing investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.