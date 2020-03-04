The U.S. is not immune to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, with already nine confirmed deaths. Furthermore, the toll of infected persons in the U.S. surpassed 100 this week, with the infections spanning 15 states.
Though 27 cases and all nine deaths have occurred in Washington state, local and statewide agencies are preparing for virus to reach Mississippi.
Read about what the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Education are doing to prepare
NMHS is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is working closely with the Mississippi State Department of Health to educate public and staff
And if you have questions about the coronavirus or how to protect from getting infected, the Mississippi State Department of Health has set up a hotline