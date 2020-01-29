TUPELO - The Lee County Coroner has identified the teen victim of a Tuesday night fatal shooting and police are asking for the public's help to locate witnesses.
Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim was Tiara Dancer, 17, of Tupelo. He body is being sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
The Tupelo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into Dancer's death Tuesday night in Haven Acres.
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of Meadow Drive around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 28. They found a woman dead in the street. There were plenty of people on the street shortly after the shooting. Authorities want to know what they saw, heard or possibly recorded.
“We are asking for public's help in identifying witnesses and/or video of the incident,” said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “Those with information can call TPD 841-6491 or go through Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.”
Police have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of the next of kin. Officials were also looking into a report that shortly after the incident in southwest Tupelo, someone showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The case is still an active investigation.