TUPELO • The woman found dead inside a Lee Acres residence Monday morning has been identified.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the woman as Kelly Conway, 51, of Tupelo. She added that the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Green declined to comment on the suspected cause or death.
Tupelo police were dispatched to 1015 Eisenhower Drive around 10:15 Monday morning. Authorities found Conway’s body inside an apartment behind the house. Police called the death a “possible homicide” but released no details.