VERONA - The Verona Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian along Highway 145 late Monday.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Robert Henry Cobb, 49, of Verona.
Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said officers were dispatched June 15 after 11:30 p.m. to the Chevron store at the corner of Raymond Avenue and Eighth Street.
"There was a pedestrian laying in the middle of the Raymond Avenue in the south bound lane who appeared to be unresponsive," Nunn said. "Officers arrived on scene and could not get a pulse.
"The Verona Police Department is still working this investigation and ask that if you have any information that could help on catching the individual or individuals responsible for this tragedy, that you contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi (1-800-773-8477) or the Verona Police Department (662-566-2215)."