U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists Adam Kaeser, left, and Frank Parauka weigh a Gulf sturgeon on the Blackwater River near Milton, Florida, as part of a study to determine the impacts of the BP oil spill on the ancient fish species in 2012. Scientists are beginning a study to find out, in part, whether creating oyster reefs in the fish’s critical habitat in the Gulf of Mexico is bad or good for the fish.