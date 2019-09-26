TUPELO – Nashville country artist Ben Cesare will serenade the four-legged residents of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society shelter Friday.
An acoustic guitar player and singer, Cesare is the frontman for the Ben Cesare Band, a country/Southern Rock band based in Nashville.
Cesare, an animal advocate, has visited several animal shelters to sing for the animals and help raise money.
Kicking off the first leg of his Songs & Shelters Tour, Cesare will visit and offer an acoustic performance at 5 p.m. Friday at the new Tupelo-Lee Humane Society shelter on Cliff Gookin Boulevard.
Shelter director Rachel Allred said the plan is to set Cesare up in the shelter's lobby where he can sit and meet people and sign autographs.
"It's our hope this will bring a lot of positive energy into the shelter," Allred said. "We're hoping he can bring some optimism and shine a light on all the needs we have at the shelter."
Animal advocates, country music lovers and fans of Cesare are invited to stop by the shelter Friday afternoon.
There's no admission fee, but visitors are encouraged to bring a donation of something from the shelter's wish list, which includes: dry puppy and kitten chow, canned cat and puppy food of the pate type, litter pans, blankets, sheets, towels, newspapers.
"Anything old and worn out, we can probably put to use," Allred said.
Cesare, a native of Boston, has a heart for veterans and animals, and has used his music to raise awareness for veterans' interests and animal shelters.
The singer/songwriter has worked his way up the country-rock ladder, having opened for artists like Darius Rucker, Phil Vassar, and .38 Special.