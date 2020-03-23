TUPELO - Officers checking on kids playing in the road arrested the mother and her boyfriend.
Lee County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a County Road 1057 Auburn residence March 20 on a welfare concern about children playing in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies took Crystal Cooksey and her boyfriend, Kenneth Dewayne Bass, into custody.
Cooksey, 29, of Highway 30, Booneville, was charged with four counts of child neglect and public intoxication. She was booked into the Lee County Jail Friday morning at 10:30.
Bass, 31, of County Road 1057, Tupelo, was arrested days later and charged with felony child abuse. According to the jail's docket, he was not booked into the facility until March 23 at 10:19 a.m. Bass is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in March 2015 of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Both remained in the Lee County Jail late Monday morning awaiting their initial court appearance.