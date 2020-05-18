TUPELO - A Sunday evening welfare check led Tupelo police to a dead male and female inside a house.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called to Hibner Street around 6:15 p.m. May 17 to check on the occupants of the house. When officers entered the house, they found an adult male and an adult female, both dead.
"There were no other occupants in the home and no obvious signs of foul play," McDougald said. "The case is currently under investigation with detectives coordinating with the Lee County Coroner's office and the State of Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in an attempt to identify the cause of death."
Coroner Carolyn Green has not released the names of the couple, pending the notification of the next of kin.