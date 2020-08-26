A Prentiss County couple was indicted for molesting and accessory after the fact.
A case that the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department investigated and presented to the Prentiss County grand jury resulted in two indictments.
Kenneth Wade Cummings, 46, of County Road 1251 was indicted for molesting (touching a child for lustful purpose). His wife, Laura Huggins Cummings, 40, for accessory after the tact.
Bond was set by a circuit court judge for each at $25,000.00. They are currently out on bond at this time.