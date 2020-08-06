JACKSON • The Mississippi Supreme Court plans to reevaluate the possibility of allowing plea hearings in felony cases to be done by videoconference to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The state's highest court rejected a late March request to allow felony plea hearings to be done through interactive audiovisual equipment.
On Wednesday, Chief Justice Mike Randolph asked Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and State Public Defender Andre de Gruy to provide the court with more information through supplemental briefs on why the court should allow felony plea hearings by videoconference. Officials have two weeks to get the information to Randolph.
Fitch and de Gruy filed a join motion on March 25 to temporarily suspend the rules to allow hearings for pleas, sentencing and probation violations by videoconference to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus into jails. The following day, the high court allowed sentencing and probation violation hearings be done electronically, but not plea hearings.
In his order to reconsider plea hearings by videoconference, Chief Justice Randolph noted that federal courts have been using the technology for various criminal proceedings, including felony pleas, since the CARES Act was signed on March 27.
"The increased transmission of the COVID-19 virus has continued to impair the normal functioning of Mississippi state courts," Randolph wrote in the order. "While the situation remains fluid, the Court continues to strive in balancing the health risks presented by COVID-19 with the courts’ constitutional and statutory duty to remain open and accessible.
"To that end, the Court finds the evolving circumstances warrant revisiting the issue of whether to temporarily suspend Rule 1.8(c) as it pertains to the use of ‘interactive audiovisual equipment’ in ‘felony plea’ hearings.”
The Attorney General and State Public Defender have until Aug. 21 to submit their supplemental briefs. Members of the bench, bar and any interested parties also may submit comments to the Supreme Court by Aug. 21.