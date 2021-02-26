TUPELO - The number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals and clinics throughout North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) are continuing to decline.
"These are currently some of the lowest we have experienced since the beginning of the pandemic," NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said.
As of Friday, Feb. 26, NMHS has 27 positive inpatients and 21,020 positive outpatients.
"On Jan. 8, we had 118 patients, yesterday (Thursday) we had 31 in our seven hospital system with COVID-19" Blanchard said. "In Jan., we had 41 percent of our test being done in our clinics, and now yesterday (Thursday) we had seven percent that were positive.
"So, our numbers have gone down dramatically, which I think reflects the prevalence of the virus has gone down dramatically."
Blanchard said although facilities continue to see a drop in numbers, they're remaining vigilant and continuing to use safety precautions for their patients and employees.
One of the ways NMHS continues to do this is by screening employees for COVID-19 through temperature self-checks and using a time clock system as daily attestation that they are symptom free.
The hospital now has a temperature scanning device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to self-scan employees' faces and check their own temperatures before coming to work.
"Through this kind of experience we've gone through these different evolutions," Blanchard said." We initially use to take temperatures with the hand held devices, and we still do at some sites.
"So, one of the things that came out of this that continues to evolve in many areas is AI, and with the need to check temperatures became on the market these AI devices," Blanchard added.
Blanchard said NMHS also continues to do the following to ensure protection of patients and employees:
- Follow CDC and MSDH guidelines
- Stress the importance of wearing a face mask, maintaining physical distancing and washing your hands
- Educate people on the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccination
- Test all surgical patients before admission
- Adjust visitation guidelines to meet local, state and national guidelines and prevalence of COVID-19
Blanchard also said the hospital is seeing patients with higher acuity levels. He believes that is the case because of people's fear of how safe the hospital is.
Blanchard encourages those with health problems and require medical attention to seek care.
"We, like many health care providers across the nation, are seeing patients with higher acuity levels," Blanchard said. "Patients who are postponing care are often sicker and have more complications than those who seek care early on."
"One of the tragedies of COVID-19 has nothing to do with COVID-19 itself, it has to do with people's fear of receiving care," Blanchard said. "My fear is people are getting sick and people are dying in our community because they're not receiving care because of their fear of the safety of the hospital. And I want to try and alleviate that. This is actually the safest place you can go in the state of Mississippi."