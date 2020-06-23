TUPELO • COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Mississippi region continue to rise despite a five-day delay that caused daily numbers to be suspended, with Tuesday’s update showing the largest single day increase in total COVID-19 cases since MSDH first began daily reports.
MSDH reported 611 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 11 new deaths Tuesday. This follows a collective five-day total of 1,646 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths from June 17-21. To date, Mississippi has 22,898 cases and 989 deaths since March 11. Of COVID-19 cases, more than 17,000 are listed as presumed recovered as of June 21.
Every Northeast Mississippi county continues to see new cases. The counties and new case numbers for Tuesday, from most to least number of new cases, are Pontotoc (18), Lafayette (15), Lee (14), Clay (8), Chickasaw (6), Oktibbeha (6), Alcorn (3), Benton (3), Calhoun (3), Itawamba (3), Monroe (3), Tishomingo (3), Union (3), Marshall (2), Prentiss (2), and Tippah (1).
Oktibbeha has the most collective cases in the region with 426, followed by Lee (388), Monroe (314), Lafayette (269), Clay (218), Chickasaw (202), Marshall (144), Pontotoc (146), Union (131), Itawamba (112), Tippah (107), Calhoun (99), Prentiss (80), Tishomingo (55), Alcorn (38), and Benton (23).
MSDH reported there are currently 489 people in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 infection and an additional 175 now hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Regionally, North Mississippi Medical Services reported higher numbers of positive inpatients and outpatients from June 22 to June 23. As of June 23, North Mississippi Medical Services reports 39 positive inpatients and 718 positive outpatients. A total of 7,718 were tested, with 243 pending. On June 22, they reported 37 positive inpatients and 682 positive outpatients, with a total of 7,508 tested and 133 pending.