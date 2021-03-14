COVID-19 Memorial Project: Remembering those who died

Over the past year, COVID-19 claimed the lives of at least 6,883 Mississippians, including 1,236 Northeast Mississippi residents. Every one of those individuals had a job, a family, a purpose. Each had a story.
The Daily Journal COVID-19 Memorial Project was created to share the stories of those in our region who have died from coronavirus. Readers from across the Daily Journal’s 16-county coverage area submitted photographs and memories of their loved ones to be published as part of this project. These 20 individuals represent a tiny fraction of those we’ve lost to COVID-19 in Northeast Mississippi.
We proudly share their stories with the communities they called home.
Kenneth Brown Sr. of Ripley
Kenneth Brown Sr. of Ripley, MS, died on March 29, 2020. He was 81 years old.
Brown’s daughter, Candi Sparkman, said he was her hero and described him as “the kindest, most humble man.”
“He and my mother raised us in a Christian home and made sure we stayed on the right path,” Sparkman said. “He loved us kids, my mom and his grandkids more than life itself.”
Brown, a retired game warden, enjoyed hunting and fishing. But his favorite pastime was baseball. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and especially loved watching his grandkids play sports.
“I am so thankful for God and his grace and mercy during those days,” Sparkman said. “We definitely felt the peace and comfort.”
Jodi Dill of Guntown
Jodi Dill of Guntown, MS, died on Nov. 9, 2020. She was 58 years old.
Her sister, Cindy Hutcheson, described her as the “best sister ever.”
Dill worked at Barnes Crossing Hyundai/Mazda and enjoyed crocheting, reading and collecting purses.
A faithful member of Saltillo First Baptist Church, Dill taught Sunday school and worked with the clothing drive.
Richard Franklin Hawkins of Nettleton
Richard Franklin Hawkins of Nettleton, MS, died on Nov. 8, 2020. He was 70 years old.
He was an active charter member of Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton, having helped build the church. He enjoyed cooking eggs for the Brotherhood group there and also volunteered in the ministry at House of Hope.
At age 55, he retired as Public Works Supervisor for the City of Tupelo after serving 35 years. He also served as Nettleton’s Fire Chief for a time.
Hawkins was described as a straightforward guy who enjoyed woodworking, yard work, golfing and fishing.
“He was a Godly man that loved his family very much,” his daughter-in-law Melissa Hawkins said. “He loved life and living it. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”
Shelia Karen Bullock Lawson of Ripley
Shelia Karen Bullock Lawson of Ripley, MS, died on May 8, 2020. She was 64 years old.
Her daughter, Courtney Brown, said she was a very kind and generous person.
She co-owned Dumas Furniture alongside her husband, Danny, for 35 years. While he managed the factory, she handled the finances and behind-the-scenes work.
Lawson loved being called “Nanny” by her grandkids, and only God came before her family. She was a talented singer and pianist at Fellowship Baptist Church from her teens until her health declined following a stroke around 2014.
One of Lawson’s greatest joys was tending the flowers in her yard – rose bushes, azaleas, hydrangeas, daisies, tulips. It was her go-to activity to get out of the house, Brown said.
Hattie Lee Davis Hall of Alpine
Hattie Lee Davis Hall of Alpine, MS, died on August 8, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Known as “Mamaw” to Amanda Koonlaba, Hall taught her granddaughter how to handle herself “gracefully, but with command.”
“This woman worked elections, spoke to her elected officials regularly and got to know them, volunteered, visited the sick and elderly, went to church, baked cakes for everybody all day everyday,” Koonlaba said. “And somehow still had enough energy to show up to every event, no matter how seemingly insignificant, in the lives of every single one of her grandkids and great grandkids.”
Hall was a “switch-bearing grandmother.” She ruled with kindness, according to Koonlaba, but knew where to get a switch and get it quickly, even if she didn’t use it. Her granddaughter recalled a time while pursuing her master’s degree that Hall gave her some money. She tried not to accept it, but “if Mamaw gave you something, you took it.”
“She loved fiercely,” Koonlaba said. “I think she operated with love in everything she did because even if she didn’t know you she understood the magnitude of your humanity.”
Bobby White of New Albany
Bobby White of New Albany, MS, died on July 3, 2020. He was 63 years old.
His daughter, Brooke Herring, said her father loved people. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and volunteered with Halos, a worship group for individuals with special needs who may not be able to attend regular classes or worship services.
He was also an active member of the New Albany Civitan club and spent time reading to students at the New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults.
As a member of the Tallahatchie River Players, he acted in many plays, with his favorite role having been Clarence from “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
“When he passed this summer, we had people reaching out to us and letting us know how he touched their lives,” Herring said. “He was the best daddy I could ever ask for. I miss him so much.”
Lottie Posey of Tupelo
Lottie Posey of Tupelo, MS, died on June 1, 2020. She was 108 years old.
Her great-granddaughter, Amanda Armas, said she was “an amazing woman who loved the Lord and her family.”
A lifelong hard worker, Posey started as a seamstress at Black’s Department Store in downtown Tupelo in 1961. She walked about two miles nearly every day from her home on East Jackson Street to Black’s, until the store closed in 2002 when she was 91 years old.
The Daily Journal interviewed Posey in 2001 when it was announced that the store would be closing after 55 years in business.
“I have experience,” Posey said at that time. “I wasn’t planning on retiring, but it looks like he’s going to force me to.”
Posey was the founding pianist and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she kept the nursery for several decades. In fact, she attended the church before it got its current name – back when it was still called Calvary Mission Church.
Armas recalled family visits with Posey in her home, listening to her recount stories of her life. She spent her last few years at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke in 2010.
“She lost much of her physical ability, but was sharp as a tack mentally until her death,” Armas said.
John Lee Dickinson of Mantachie
John Lee Dickinson of Mantachie, MS, died on Jan. 7, 2021. He was 73 years old.
He was a graduate of Mantachie High School where he was a standout athlete. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Franks Dickinson, on Feb. 11, 1966, and they raised four children together.
Dickinson served in the U.S. Army National Guard and received numerous awards, including sharpshooter medals. He spent many years farming with his sons and father-in-law, Curtis Franks, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He worked for the Tombigbee Electric Power Association for 40 years and was the Fulton branch manager when he retired in 2009.
Dickinson was a 32nd degree Mason and member of Shiloh Community Church. He was a multi-talented artist who painted multiple baptistries and other pieces across Mississippi, taught himself to speak Spanish, knew how to play four instruments and had a vast knowledge of art and literature, often quoting poetry.
He adored his grandchildren. Dickinson gave each of them a special nickname and maintained a swimming pool at their home so that all of the grandchildren would enjoy family time together.
Gloria King of Blue Mountain
Gloria King of Blue Mountain, MS, died on July 21, 2020. She was 52 years old.
She married her husband of 24 years, Wendell King, in 1996. They had three children together.
King’s cousin, LaMarcie Talley, described her as a people person, someone who loved her family and cared for those who couldn’t care for themselves.
King was a member of The Orchard Church in Tupelo. She was a caregiver for many years, sitting with the elderly whenever she was needed.
“Gloria was a person that you would consider to be sunshine on a cloudy day, her smile lit up every room that she entered,” Talley said. “Having a bond or connection with her was like none other.”
Spending time with family was a passion of King’s. She made sure everyone gathered together for holidays and special occasions, and treasured her relationship with her husband, children and friends.
The Rev. Harvey Lee Evans of Ripley
The Rev. Harvey Lee Evans of Ripley, MS, died on April 7, 2020 – just three days after his birthday. He was 63 years old.
Evans attended Blue Mountain High School before moving to Detroit, Michigan. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1982 and was honorably discharged in 1988.
He worked at Piper Impact for 15 years. He served as the pastor at Beulah Land Baptist Church in Blue Mountain for six years and was an associate pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Falkner, MS.
His wife, Gwendolyn Evans, described him as a very humble and educated man of God. He loved to help others and always saw the good in anyone he met, according to his wife.
Evans made a point of calling his siblings on their birthdays, and deeply loved his wife, children, grandchildren and church family.
L.C. Conner of New Albany
L.C. Conner of New Albany, MS, died on April 1, 2020. He was 60 years old.
Conner married his late wife, Bonnie, in June 1985. They had three children together.
His son, Marquel Conner, described his father as being full of life. He never met a stranger, was willing to help anyone and always found a way to talk about God.
Conner attended church at the United House of Prayer in Cotton Plant, MS. He hosted Bible studies weekly at his home and traveled to different towns to preach.
Conner worked as a truck driver for more than 30 years, starting out at Blue Mountain Trucking and working for various other companies, most recently driving for Big M, before retiring.
He loved sports and was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He traveled to his children and grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on and loved hosting family barbecues.
James Sidney Warner Sr. of Big Creek
James Sidney Warner Sr. of Big Creek, MS, died on August 3, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Warner was a self-employed farmer and cattleman who worked hard to support his wife and four children, according to his daughter Deborah White.
He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and raised his children to be dedicated Christians as well. He began teaching Sunday school as a teenager and continued serving the church in various roles for decades.
“He enjoyed reading the Bible and studying God’s word,” White said. “He enjoyed history but also kept up on current events. He was very patriotic and proud to be an American.”
Warner spent two years in the U.S. Army as a cryptographer in Japan and had a lifelong curiosity that led him to keep up with technology in his later years. He had a Facebook account, an iPhone and an iPad that he used to research any topic he chose.
Warner stood by his wife, Gwendolyn, for more than 40 years as she battled bipolar disorder and studied her condition to better understand how to help her. He bought books about the disorder – books filled with pages that he underlined, circled and paper-clipped. He was his wife’s primary caretaker until his death and had self-denying spirit, his daughter said.
He was a community-oriented man who was interested in genealogy and ancestry, and took care of the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek where he marked off graves, poisoned ant hills and regularly worked to beautify the grounds.
Kathleen Beene of Tupelo
Kathleen Beene of Tupelo, MS, died on Nov. 18, 2020. She was 78 years old.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, , and married at a young age. She moved to Lee County in the early 1970s and later lived in Jackson, Tennesse, for 25 years.
Beene spent the last five years of her life in Tupelo, living with her daughter Cecilia Griffin.
She contracted COVID in a long-term care facility where she was undergoing rehab following a hospitalization for COPD exacerbation. The plan was for her to come back home, Griffin said, but her mother died in the hospital in Amory because there was no room for her in Tupelo.
Beene loved watching television and had a special recliner that she always sat in. She enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, Greenleaf and NBA games. She was a big fan of Lebron James.
She liked eating candy, especially chocolate and Tootsie Rolls, and her favorite gospel singing group was Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC’s.
“My mother had a bright and vibrant personality, a zest for life and a strong sense of humor,” Griffin said.
Leonard Stovall Jr. and Lola Bell Stovall of Chesterville
Leonard Stovall, Jr. of Chesterville, MS, died on Aug. 9, 2020. He was 76 years old. His wife, Lola Bell Stovall, died on Aug. 21, 2020. She was 74 years old.
They were married for 59 years, and Leonard was never ashamed to let everyone know that he loved his “Beyonce,” the nickname he lovingly gave his wife.
Their daughter, Sandra Forster, recalls her parents rising early to go to work earlier in their lives. Leonard worked for Southern Imperial as a chemist for many years before retiring. Lola started out as a homemaker and cook, but later worked for Reed Manufacturing.
They were members of the Trinity, Faith and Deliverance Church in Tupelo. Leonard had a passion for teaching. He was a Sunday school teacher, head deacon and Sunday school superintendent. Lola was a local celebrity. She was an evangelist, singer, soloist and best cook around.
Leonard was a jokester and “loved telling stale jokes,” Forster said. Lola was a fighter, surviving breast cancer twice. She always said “no matter what comes upon you, you have to trust God.”
Forster said she and her siblings miss the Sundays they shared together with their parents almost every week.
“We thank God for allowing us to have our parents the time that they were here on this earth,” Forster said. “You will forever be loved and missed by your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, your family and friends. You will forever be remembered for how you made an impact on a lot of lives while you lived on this earth.”
Walter Strong of Ripley
Walter Strong of Ripley, MS, died on April 2, 2020. He was 75 years old.
He married Lizzie Strong in May 1979. They were married for 40 years.
Strong confessed his faith in Christ in his late 30s at Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ, where he served as a deacon until his death.
His daughter, Jennifer Guyton, described him as a kind man who loved the Lord, his wife, children and family.
Another daughter, Myranda Petty, remembered him as quiet but funny, and his granddaughter Amber Guyton said he was humble and “spoke life into me” even if he didn’t know it.
“If you were around my dad for any length of time, he would have you laughing or smiling,” Jennifer Guyton said.
Strong worked hard his entire life, and after retiring, he enjoyed his time at home. Jennifer Guyton said he loved going barefoot, sitting outside with his feet crossed and eating something sweet even though he was diabetic.
Bernell Hoyle of Ripley
Bernell Hoyle of Ripley, MS, died on May 25, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Hoyle was married to Alma Beverly Poole for 58 years. He pastored the Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ in Ripley for 53 years.
Hoyle received the Lord at age 12 and joined the Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland, MS. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Theology degree from the College of Theology in Wilmington, NC.
He served as Superintendent of the #10 District of Northern MS Jurisdiction. He became a National Adjutant in the Church of God in Christ in 2018, and was appointed an Overseer Adjutant in the national church the following year.
Amber Guyton, a member of Hoyle’s church, described him as “a man after God’s own heart.”
“I’m so glad I got to sit under the leadership of him for 20 years,” she said. “He taught me you can live right and be young as well.”
Lizzie Vee Boyd of Ripley
Lizzie Vee Boyd of Ripley, MS, died on March 27, 2020. She was 93 years old.
Boyd was born in Blue Mountain, MS, in 1926. She was married to Luther Bryson Boyd for more than 50 years.
She confessed a hope in Christ at a young age and later became a member of the Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ where she served as a church Mother until her death.
Relative Cheronda Rutherford described Boyd as “an amazing woman of God who was loved and adored by her family.”
“She was known for her amazing cooking and kind spirit,” Rutherford said. “She was the glue that held our family together. We think about her daily and miss her dearly.”
Mary Frances Boyd Bayolo of Ripley
Mary Frances Boyd Bayolo of Ripley, MS, died on April 4, 2020. She was 73 years old.
She was married to the love of her life, Jorge Bayolo. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her grandchildren looked forward to days she would cook for family, which was something she loved to do.
Her daughter, Rachel Crum, said Bayolo taught each of her six children to work hard and take care of their families. She told them there were consequences for their actions and that if they wanted to accomplish their goals in life, they had to put in the effort.
“Mom will always be here with us because a part of her lives on through us,” Crum said. “We can look and listen to each other and there is no doubt that something that she did or said will come out of our mouths.”
Bayolo was a hard worker who provided her children with the best she could afford, with the greatest and most important of those provisions being love.
Dan Camp of Starkville
Dan Camp of Starkville, MS, died on Oct. 25, 2020. He was 79 years old.
Camp, born and raised in Tupelo, MS, was a community visionary who was most well known for developing Starkville’s Cotton District in 1969.
He transformed a dilapidated neighborhood of tenant houses near Mississippi State University into residential units, many of which were filled by college students and young professionals.
“The college is the engine here that drives everything in the neighborhood,” Camp said in a 1997 interview with the Mississippi Business Journal. “What I’ve done here is the new direction for real estate development. You’re going to see more and more and more of what I’ve done here.”
Camp also served one term as Mayor of Starkville from 2005 through 2009.
Current Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill, who served as Camp’s chief administrative officer during his term, said he was “a visionary for the city.”
“He was seeing things that no one else saw for the Cotton District, and I think he was under-appreciated for several decades before people realized what he had created,” Spruill said.