Every county in Northeast Mississippi now has a presumptive case of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers reported by the State Health Department.
Mississippi’s statewide total now stands at 937, with 20 deaths as of Tuesday morning. Tishomingo County, the last Northeast Mississippi county with no known case as of Monday, now has a reported case.
In the Tishomingo County city of Belmont, Police Chief Donald Ray Thomas has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by Belmont Mayor Buddy Wiltshire.
“Donald Ray continues to feel fine and shows no symptoms other than some that are also associated with allergies,” Wiltshire wrote on the city’s Facebook page.
Wiltshire was also tested, and his results came back negative, according to the mayor.
Within Northeast Mississippi, Tippah County has the most known cases, at 26. Lee County follows close behind at 24. Lafayette County has 15.
Lee has one reported death, and Tippah two.
The most recent data from the Health Department indicates that one COVID-19 fatality was of a person between the ages of 30 and 39; two were of people between the ages of 40 and 49; 1 was of a person between the ages of 50 and 59; five were of people between the ages of 60 and 69; and the remaining 11 deaths were of individuals 70 or older.