TUPELO - The COVID-19 Support Fund, a joint effort between the CREATE Foundation and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, distributed more than $60,000 in funds to partner organizations for the week of April 12-18, according to a press release.
The total contributions received is $268,500. With more than $220,000 distributed overall, CREATE President Mike Clayborne said they have very limited funds available now.
“(COVID-19) is going to be an ongoing thing for some time, and so we really need people to consider making contributions to this fund (and) allow this work to continue,” Clayborne said.
United Way works with community agencies to identify needs. The primary focus at this time is on food, formula and diapers, medication and supporting frontline personnel. The fund has also begun some assistance with utilities.
“We have people in place that are in touch with the agencies, so people that are looking to make contributions to get money where it's most needed, I think we can say with some assurance that we’re making sure that happens with the disbursements,” Clayborne said.
The Salvation Army, which works with the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi to help individuals requesting assistance due to COVID-19, remains the largest recipient of the funds, receiving $20,000 for food and utilities. The organization previously received $55,000 for food, formula, diapers, medication and utilities.
Lift, Inc. received $5,000 for food and utilities.
Contributions largely focused on addressing food security. In order to do so, the support fund works with the Tupelo-Lee County Hunger Coalition to evaluate food needs and to identify organizations for support, the release said.
Last week, St. Luke Food Pantry received $10,000; Aberdeen Loaves & Fishes, Amory Food Pantry, Fulton Food Pantry and Mission Okolona each received $5,000; and the Helpful Samaritan Tishomingo County, Itawamba Food Pantry West, and Union County Good Samaritan each received $2,500.
Previous disbursements include $25,000 to the Family Resource Center for food, formula, diapers, medications and utilities; $10,000 each to the Meals on Wheels of Lee County and Meals on Wheels of Monroe County for meals delivered to senior citizens; $10,000 to Saints’ Brew for food; $15,000 to Eight Days of Hope to support Feed Tupelo; $5,000 to the Tippah County Good Samaritan; and $10,000 for Alcorn County food needs.
The fund has also committed itself to working to help frontline workers. Feeding the Frontline provides meals for North Mississippi Medical Center frontline personnel. The effort received a $10,000 disbursement. Donors are also able to make designated donations explicitly for that purpose.
Additional disbursements are considered and made several times a week as contributions are received and designations are made for the benefit of a specific county or purpose, the release said.
Some contributions may be designated for a specific county or purpose, as donors are allowed to designate which county they want their contributions to benefit. While Clayborne said some distributions are driven by where they received contributions, they also make distributions to a broader area.
Individuals requesting assistance must apply directly with the Family Resource Center at frcnms.org. The staff at Salvation Army send gift cards to families that have been approved.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the COVID-19 Support Fund can do so at www.unitedwaynems.org/covid19fund, by calling 662-841-9133 to make a donation over the phone or mailing a check to either United Way at P.O. Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802 or CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
For general questions about the COVID-19 Support Fund, contact United Way of Northeast Mississippi at 662-841-9133 or the CREATE Foundation at 662-844-8989.