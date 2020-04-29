TUPELO - The COVID-19 Crisis Fund of the Create Foundation and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi has received $323,500 contributions, according to an April 28 update.
New funding included $40,000 to the Salvation Army for food, formula, diapers and medications, and $10,000 to the LIFT Inc. for food, medications and utility assistance.
Disbursements are now broken down by county based on applications received through the Family Resource Center. The total amount of county disbursements was 837 and totaled $93,352.80. Disbursements ranged from 343 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $38,667.80 for Lee County to four total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $450 for Benton County.
The current funding focus is on food, formula and diapers, medication, support of frontline personnel, and utility assistance.
Previous funding includes $55,000 to the Salvation Army for food, formula, diapers, medication and utilities, $25,000 to the Family Resource Center for food, formula, diapers, medication and utilities, $20,000 to the Salvation Army for food and utilities, $15,000 to Eight Days of Hope, $10,000 each for Alcorn County food needs, Feeding the Frontline, Saints Brew, Meals on Wheels-Lee County and Meals on Wheels-Monroe County, $5,000 to Lift, Inc. for food and utilities, $5,000 each to Loaves & Fishes, Amory Food Pantry, Fulton Food Pantry and Mission Okolona for food, and $2,500 each to Helpful Samaritan Tishomingo County, Itawamba Food Pantry West and Union County Good Samaritan for food.
Other county disbursements included:
Alcorn - 4 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $600
Calhoun - 10 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $1,095.08
Chickasaw - 71 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $7,775
Clay - 22 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $2,500
Itawamba - 24 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $2,675
Lafayette - 14 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $1,500
Lowndes - 40 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $4,329.92
Marshall - 18 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $1,925
Monroe - 99 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $11,110
Oktibbeha - 37 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $4,175
Pontotoc - 54 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $5,850
Prentiss - 40 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $4,375
Tippah - 13 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $1,650
Tishomingo - 6 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $700
Union - 38 total county disbursements for a total county award amount of $3,975
Those seeking assistance must apply at frcnms.org. Donations can be made www.unitedwaynems.org/covid19fund, by calling 662-841-9133 to make a donation over the phone or mailing a check to United Way at PO Box 334, Tupelo, MS 38802 or CREATE Foundation at PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
For general questions about the COVID-19 Support Fund, contact United Way of Northeast Mississippi at 662-841-9133 or the CREATE Foundation at 662-844-8989.