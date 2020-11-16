JACKSON • A private prison in Holly Springs has been placed on a 14-day quarantine after several inmates tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
The Marshall County Correctional Facility has more than 50 people who have tested positive. According to Mississippi State Department of Health standards, three or more positive COVID tests in one unit qualifies as an outbreak.
“Three inmates out of MCCF’s 959-inmate population became symptomatic last week and consequently tested positive for COVID on Monday, Nov. 9,” said the prison's medical director Dr. Raman Singh. “The facility began contact tracing and identified 109 inmates who were either living in the area of the three positive inmates or had contact through contact tracing."
Prison officials notified the health department and all 109 inmates were tested on Tuesday, Nov. 10. That round of testing resulted in 53 positives. There were another four positives the week before, bringing the total number of cases to 57.
"The vast majority are asymptomatic and medical workers report only a few are showing mild symptoms," Singh said. "One inmate was hospitalized at the beginning of the outbreak, and has recovered while another inmate remains under observation."
MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said the entire prison facility will be quarantined for an additional 14 days each time an inmate tests positive for COVID-19. The names of the inmates are being withheld in accordance with medical privacy issues as mandated by law.
“With the increase of COVID in Mississippi’s general population, we planned for the contingency and have worked diligently to try to prevent any introduction of the virus into our facilities,” Cain said. “We have been working with (the prison operator) and our other private operators all year trying to prevent outbreaks by performing strict testing of each person who enters the facilities while enforcing masks, social distancing, and constant sanitization.
"We have separated and quarantined all affected inmates and have stopped all movements between prisons.”
The Marshall County Correctional Facility is operated by private prison management group MTC, Management & Training Corporation, of Centerville, Utah. VitalCore Health Strategies is the medical provider for the MDOC system.