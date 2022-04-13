TUPELO • The CREATE Foundation has announced a series of staffing changes that will help the community foundation further its goal of improving life for Northeast Mississippians.
Mike Clayborne, President of the CREATE Foundation, announced the staff changes on April 13.
Effective July 1, CREATE Senior Vice President Lewis Whitfield will assume a new role as senior consultant.
In his new role, Whitfield will continue to work in regional community development by providing support to the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi and other initiatives at CREATE.
Whitfield has played a key role in accomplishing many of the major regional initiatives at CREATE over the past 17 years as senior vice president. Some initiatives have included tuition guarantee to community college, districts of innovation legislation, high school dropout prevention and recovery summits, broadband access support, community forums, and more recently, the school accountability program.
Prior to becoming a CREATE senior vice president, Whitfield served as chairman of CREATE and was a board member for 16 years.
“Lewis and I have been discussing the future over the past year, and he asked to have a reduced workload,” Clayborne said in a press release. “Lewis has been and will continue to be a key part of the CREATE staff. We are thankful to have his experience and leadership.”
Whitfield isn’t the only CREATE staff member taking on a new role: Kristy Luse, vice president for the Toyota Wellspring Fund at CREATE, will assume additional responsibilities as the coordinating staff member for Regional Impact, one of the three pillars in CREATE’s strategic plan.
One of Luse’s key roles will be the coordination of the foundation’s work in community and education engagement.
Clayborne said Luse has proven herself suited for her additional responsibilities.
“Kristy has done a phenomenal job leading the work of the Toyota Wellspring Fund,” he said. “Her expanded role at CREATE will help ensure the work we are doing regionally is as effective as possible.”
Finally, the CREATE Foundation has also hired GT McCullough as director of Regional Impact, effective May 2.
McCullough will be the lead staff member for the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi and will work to implement CREATE’s Community of Excellence Program.
McCullough has worked with The Alliance in Corinth for the past five years. He currently serves as Director of Business Development and has provided staff leadership for Corinth Beautiful.
“We believe GT is a perfect fit for CREATE,” Clayborne said. “His experience at the Alliance in Corinth, one of the leading local community development organizations, will serve him well as CREATE works to support local communities and build upon the work of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.”
Founded in 1972 by Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Publisher George McLean and his wife, Anna Keirsey McLean, the CREATE Foundation is Mississippi's oldest community foundation. Upon McLean's death in 1983, the CREATE Foundation became the sole stockholder of the Journal Publishing Company, Inc., which owns the Daily Journal.
Today, the CREATE Foundation oversees more than 900 funds and has more than $166 in assets.