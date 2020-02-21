TUPELO - A senior CREATE Foundation figure and a Saltillo High School student received Mississippi Senate Proclamations Thursday morning.
Juanita Floyd, the vice president of finance and administration of the CREATE Foundation, received a proclamation sponsored by Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown.
The proclamation honored her work as a community leader, author and mother, according to an email statement from the press secretary for the Mississippi Senate. Floyd has worked with CREATE for 35 years and was honored by
“During Black History Month, when legends are honored, McMahan saw fit to boast of a humble, living legend, whose legacy stretches across the state and region as a writer, author, motivational speaker and as a benevolent force who crosses racial and economic lines to achieve positive results for those whom she can help,” according to a statement from the Senate press secretary.
Floyd said she initially thought she was invited to talk about her mother’s work and was surprised to be honored. She shared stories about integrating schools in the second grade, her mother, the Tupelo Spirit, and how the late Jack Reed Sr. helped propel her career by speaking up for her decades ago when the CREATE board was considering hiring her.
“I’m so glad that my mother taught me to build relationships with people who do not look like me, and I think that’s been my message all along,” Floyd said.
Mckenzie Jones of Saltillo High School was honored after Floyd and received a Mississippi Senate Proclamation recognizing her as the 2019 International Junior Civitan Officer of the Year, according to a Facebook post from McMahan.