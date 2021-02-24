TUPELO • Wear It Well founder Katina Holland, 48, has a strong background of giving back.
Though the organization she created has only been around since 2017, the idea for it started over a decade ago. Holland was a longtime volunteer with Camp Bluebird, a camp for adult cancer patients and survivors co-sponsored by North Mississippi Medical Center and the AT&T Pioneers.
That experience, she said, sparked her initial idea of giving makeovers to cancer patients.
“Fast forward a few years, and then I started experiencing a lot of life-altering events, one after the other,” Holland said.
The first of those life-altering events was the passing of her grandmother, Leona Givhan Davis, in 2013. Davis raised Holland to help others, and her death put Holland in a dark place emotionally.
About a year later, Holland suffered a traumatic brain injury that required nearly two years of rehabilitation. Despite physicians saying she may never work again, Holland returned to the workforce in 2016.
When she broke her leg, foot and ankle in January 2017, Holland said she “had a coming to Jesus meeting with God” where she found herself asking, “If you want me to help people, if you want me to fulfill this mission, why do you keep letting things happen to me?”
“That’s when it was revealed to me that these things happened to prepare me for this journey with Wear It Well,” Holland said. “It was a lot, much deeper, than what I initially thought of.”
Holland launched Wear It Well, beginning with makeovers for cancer patients and trauma survivors, on June 13, 2017 – her grandmother’s birthday. To Holland it was a fitting tribute to the woman who inspired her to dedicate herself helping others. “The whole organization, the principles, the mission, the vision, all of that is in memory and honor of her,” Holland said.
Since launching, Wear It Well has expanded from makeovers to programs focused on the whole being, including health awareness and job readiness. Programs for youth are focused on anti-bullying, suicide prevention, self-confidence, diversity and teaching life skills. The organization also opened the doors of a permanent location in 2020, which allowed the creation of a Repeat Boutique, which provides new or gently used clothing, shoes and accessories to those in need, and the Bridge Enrichment Program, an after-school program aimed at addressing needs like food security, education, mentorship and life skills among local youth.
One of Holland’s most memorable experiences since forming Wear It Well has been providing a makeover for a woman who battled cancer for 20 years.
“When we got done, she looked at herself and said, ‘I thought I would never, ever be able to say these words again, but I love my hair,’” Holland said.
For Holland, every program with Wear It Well has a personal tie. She launched Wear It Well in Tupelo to serve a city where her roots ran deep. A native of Belden, located just outside Tupelo, Holland worked in Tupelo most of her adult life. She’s made connections and found opportunities to volunteer or connect with like-minded people.
“If I’m going to serve, it’s going to be back home and pour into a community that’s poured into me,” Holland said.
Being a Black woman running a nonprofit has been a challenge, as Holland has experienced times when she is passed over for certain opportunities because of her race and gender.
“I can speak with someone over the phone, set up meetings about funding, things like that, and then get there in person and they look at me as if they expected someone else,” Holland said.
Despite these challenges, Holland remains unwavering in her goal: To create a community in which everyone is equal. She hopes Wear It Well can help minority kids feel empowered while also bringing people together and create an environment where everyone feels equal and without judgment.
Holland said she particularly wants to grow Wear It Well’s network to serve more than just the Black community, and let those in need know they have services, products and resources available for them.
“I would just like people to know we are here, we are legitimate, we’re doing what we’re saying, and we would just like support from the community at large, whether it’s food, items for the kids or items for these families who are at need,” Holland said. “I would just like to see the community at large embrace us.”
She hopes her own progress inspires and shows girls and women how to persevere despite hardships and setbacks.
“It’s so important and needed to let people of color, women of color, see that you can go through the storm, the rain, literally be left for dead, (and) as long as you have breath in your body, there is a chance,” she said.