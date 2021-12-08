TUPELO • An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a Memphis children's hospital earlier this week with a possible gunshot wound to the face. A juvenile male has been taken into custody.
Tupelo police were notified around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, that an 11-year-old male was at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the face. The child was initially carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center but quickly airlifted to Memphis.
Tupelo police contacted Memphis Child Protective Services and determined that the incident happened the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue.
Officers located the scene and began an investigation. Additional officers drove to Memphis as part of the investigation.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the preliminary investigation lead to a 15-year-old male being detained through Lee County Youth Court.
"Other detentions or arrests are possible as this investigation continues," McDougald said. "The victim is described as critical but stable medically."
The investigation is still in the early stages.
with information about this shooting is asked to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.