ABERDEEN – Travel reimbursements stemming from conferences and industrial development opportunities Mayor Maurice Howard allegedly never attended led to his arrest late Wednesday by special agents from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor for five counts of embezzlement.
Howard, who is in the last six months of his first term in office, was released from the Monroe County Detention Center less than 90 minutes later on a predetermined $10,000 bond.
“Every dollar that was issued to the mayor was given by due process that the City of Aberdeen has, which is from a majority vote from the board. They all voted on and approved every last trip I took, and these were just expenses for travel, maintenance on my vehicle, it was per diem for food,” Howard said while addressing the media shortly after his arrest. “They felt like this was a possible way to get me and so they used their approvals against me because they approved it and then went back and said, ‘He was a no show.’"
Howard said the City of Aberdeen filed the charges to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and State Auditor’s Office.
According to court documents, the trips in question were to a Mississippi Development Authority class in Jackson and an economic development event in Saginaw, Michigan, both in April 2017; a trip in July 2017 to Atlanta regarding a Huddle House investment; a Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway conference in Point Clear, Alabama in 2017; and a trip to the Governor’s Conference in Jackson in 2017.
According to a press release from the state auditor’s office, Howard was indicted by a grand jury assembled by District Attorney John Weddle. A demand letter worth $11,649.34 was delivered to Howard at the time of his arrest. Interest and investigative costs are included in the demand amount.
The press release continued to state that by depositing the checks into his personal bank account and not returning the unused money, Howard allegedly stole nearly $3,500 from Aberdeen taxpayers.
“Politicians should not lie to the voters about working on their behalf when they are not. And they certainly should not lie in order to financially benefit at the same time,” state auditor Shad White said in the press release. “This is a breach of the trust that the voters put in our elected officials, and the Mayor must be held accountable. Thank you to our excellent team of investigators who uncovered this scheme and put a stop to it.”
After being released, Howard said he declined comment to the state auditor’s office last year and six months ago.
Howard is expected to be arraigned in December in Monroe County Circuit Court, where he will enter a guilty or not guilty plea. He said he plans to expedite the embezzlement charges in court to focus on his re-election campaign in April’s municipal election.
If convicted on all counts, Howard faces up to $25,000 in fines and 100 years in prison. Conviction would also prevent him from holding public office. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by District Attorney Weddle, according to the press release.