TUPELO • The city’s police advisory board last week recognized Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert, who is retiring from his post at the end of the month and moving to Arkansas for a new job.
Advisory board chairman William “Bill” Allen met Gilbert about eight years ago through the Crime Stoppers program. In a few remarks at a Wednesday morning meeting, Allen described his experience working alongside Gilbert in the community over the years. He also offered the appreciation of the advisory board, a panel of community members.
Allen recounted Gilbert’s influence in shaping the advisory board, which first convened in 2017.
“He’s going to be missed,” Allen said of Gilbert.
The advisory board chairman presented the outgoing deputy chief with a certificate of appreciation, complete with a wooden frame Allen made himself.
“We are known as one of the top Crime Stopper’s organization in the state and that’s primarily due to … Allan Gilbert and his leadership,” Allen said.
Retiring after a little over 27 years of work at the Tupelo Police Departments, Gilbert vacates the number-two leadership post in the department to take the job of chief in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Describing himself as “tongue tied” following the praise of Allen, the deputy chief told the advisory board Tupelo will always hold a significant place in his life.
“This department is one of the best in the country,” Gilbert said. “Not just the state, the country.”
Mayor Jason Shelton backed the creation of the advisory board to build trust between citizens of Tupelo and the city’s police department. Gilbert has been a key point of contact between the department and the advisory board, which has mostly limited its public outreach to appearances by select members at neighborhood association meetings and community events.
Speaking last week, Gilbert urged the advisory board to remain an ally of the police department.
“Please be open minded and support them,” Gilbert said. “A lot of people want to be so judgmental. Just be open minded and support them.”
Gilbert has been deputy chief since late 2013. Before that, Gilbert variously served as a patrol officer, training coordinator, school resource officer, Crime Stoppers coordinator and a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.