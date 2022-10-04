JACKSON • Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a motion on Tuesday asking the state supreme court to set an execution date for Thomas Edwin Loden.
Loden, 58, has been on the Mississippi death row since 2001 after pleading guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery in the death of 16-year-old Leesa Marie Gray in Itawamba County the year before. Despite pleading guilty, Loden has challenged his conviction and sentence many times. All appeals were rejected.
According to Fitch, the court’s denial of Loden’s second petition for post-conviction relief brought the litigation of the case to an end.
“As Loden has exhausted all state and federal remedies, this Court should set an execution date,” Fitch wrote.
The motion asks the Mississippi Supreme Court to set an execution date within 28 days.
In a separate appeal in 2018, Loden joined other prisoners arguing that the state’s lethal injection drugs were unconstitutional. Loden said that midazolam was not an appropriate anesthetic and should not be used in the three-drug mixture the state of Mississippi uses to execute inmates.
The Mississippi Supreme Court rejected that appeal in December 2018, saying Loden had only offered the unproven arguments of one expert and said "some portions of his affidavits ... are a 'sham' and are not supported by established medical literature."
The 6-2 ruling further stated that "the United States Supreme Court considered the same arguments presented in Loden's petition and rejected them."
After a nearly decade long hiatus in executions, the state of Mississippi put David Neal Cox to death last fall. Cox, who was convicted of killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his step-daughter, died by lethal injection Nov. 17, 2021. Before Cox, the last execution was Gary Carl Simmons Jr. in June 2012, for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.
