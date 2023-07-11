Aggravated domestic violence lands Oxford man in jail By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 11, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Gilliom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD – Police have charged an Oxford man with aggravated domestic violence following a July 8 disturbance.The Oxford Police Department arrested Sharlo Gilliom, 41, of Oxford, and charged him with domestic violence – aggravated assault.During his initial appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $2,500. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Gilliom. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you