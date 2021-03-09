IUKA • An Alabama man is facing felony charges after fleeing in a possibly stolen car and ramming the pursuing officers.
On March 4, the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office received word that Tuscumbia, Alabama, police were trying to stop a possibly stolen vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and entered Mississippi on Highway 72. While fleeing officers, the car turned into Tishomingo County High School before coming back onto the four-lane highway.
When law enforcement tried to box in the suspect to end the pursuit, he rammed patrol vehicle from both states. When the vehicle finally became disabled, officers took the suspect into custody and closed down a lane of the highway while conducting the initial investigation.
A total of four law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the incident.
Markus Wayne Fields, 35, of Florence, Alabama, was charged with felony fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and several misdemeanor traffic violations. Bond was set at $200,000.
The Tuscumbia Police Department placed a hold on Fields, pending the filing of additional charges in Alabama.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are still investigating this incident.