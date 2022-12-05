Alcorn County man charged in weekend shooting By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Caldwell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORINTH – An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after a weekend shooting sent one to the hospital.Alcorn County deputy sheriffs responded to a Highway 2 residence just east of the Corinth city limits in the early afternoon hours of Saturday Dec. 3 for a report of an individual that had been shot.The responding officers found Jason R. Parrish, 43, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for treatment and has since been released.David Chapman Burress, 18 of County Road 716, initially fled the scene but later contacted authorities. He later turned himself in to deputies and was charged with aggravated assault. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you