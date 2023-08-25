CORINTH — Alcorn County Tax Collector Larry Ross has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government and officially resigned from office Friday.
Three years after State Auditor Shad White issued a demand letter claiming Ross owed the $69,155 to the taxpayers of Alcorn County, Ross pleaded guilty to false representation to defraud the government and was sentenced to five years suspended in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and five years on probation. Ross was also ordered to pay $2,689.58 in restitution owed to Alcorn County to the State Auditor’s Office and was forced to resign from office.
“Cases involving the violation of the public’s trust by elected officials are always difficult, but with Mr. Ross admitting his guilt to a felony charge and his immediate removal from office, we hope Alcorn County’s Tax Collector’s Office can now proceed in a lawful and positive direction,” District Attorney John Weddle said.
On Dec. 21, 2020, Ross was arrested following a grand jury indictment that on two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement by a local grand jury. The court dropped counts one and two after Ross pleaded to the third count and address to resign from office and withdraw from the race for re-election.
Authorities at the time said the embezzlement came through the sale of car tags, in which Ross took cash from the county obtained by recycling unused vehicle license tags. He was also accused of taking the office's fees for himself when paid in cash.
From 2012 to 2020, Ross purportedly embezzled $2,689 from Alcorn County and was responsible for losses to the county of about $43,746 and $5,478 in waiving late fees.
Ross was first elected in 2012 and was serving his third term as an independent. His republican opponent Heather Crabb is the only remaining candidate running for the position for the Nov. 7 general election, securing her position with Ross’s resignation.
