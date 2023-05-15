OXFORD – A Monroe County man has been sentenced to serve 18 years in a federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Michael Wright, 40, of Amory, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February. According to court documents, Wright received more than two pounds of methamphetamine in the mail that he intended to distribute.
Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Senior Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Wright to 216 months of incarceration to be followed by a five-year term of supervised release.
“When criminals seek to inject poison into our communities, the United States Attorney’s Office will do everything we can to hold them accountable for it,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who would consider engaging in the illegal drug trade.”
Postal Inspector in Charge Scott Fix said illegal drugs have no business being a part of the mail.
“Postal Inspectors work tirelessly to rid the mail of illicit and dangerous drugs and provide a safe environment for postal employees and Postal Service customers,” Fix said.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.