JACKSON – A Mississippi Court of Appeals ruling could give a north Mississippi man convicted of sexual battery a chance to clear his name.
In the unanimous ruling handed down Tuesday, Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling and ordered a hearing to listen to new evidence that James Kameron Rye feels will prove his innocence. While Rye has already served his sentence in prison, the evidentiary hearing could give him a chance to appeal and possibly vacate his guilty plea. If he is successful, he could also be removed from the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
Rye, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Monroe County Circuit Court in February 2020 as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to serve three years in prison, five years probation and was listed on the state sex offender registry.
In January 2021, he filed a motion for post-conviction relief, saying there was new evidence – medical records of the alleged victim – that supported his innocence.
The circuit court denied the motion, citing a previous ruling by the Court of Appeals that “by definition, a plea of guilty negates any notion that there is some undiscovered evidence which could prove his innocence.”
In his appeal, Rye argued that the same precedent was later criticized by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
And while the state’s second highest court has given Rye a chance of clearing his name, it will be an uphill battle. He must show that the new evidence is sufficient to cause a not guilty verdict by a jury.
“It will therefore be the rare case where a defendant’s knowing, intelligent, and voluntary guilty plea is vacated through post-conviction relief on the basis of newly discovered evidence,” wrote Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Barnes in the opinion.
It is not known when the Monroe County Circuit Court will schedule the evidentiary hearing.