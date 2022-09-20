JACKSON • The Mississippi Court of Appeals has overturned a circuit court ruling that determined an Oxford police officer did not act with reckless disregard when he caused a wreck that injured a mother and child.
On Tuesday, the appeals court in a 5-4 ruling reversed the April 2021 Lafayette County Circuit Court ruling and remanded the case back to the lower court to determine damages.
On a sunny afternoon in September 2018, officer Matthew Brown was responding to a wreck when his route across town took him through residential areas where speed limits ranged from 30 to 45. According to the in-car camera system, Brown reached speeds as high as 92 and drove through a pedestrian crosswalk at 73.
Traveling down Molly Barr Road, Brown approached an intersection doing 58, slowed to 45 and entered the intersection against a red light doing 46 — 6 miles per hour over the posted limit of 40. He struck Patricia Phillips’ car, causing it to spin a full 360 degrees.
During the bench trial, Judge Grady Tollison noted that the officer was using his flashing lights, siren and air horn to alert the other motorists. But the Court of Appeals did not agree.
Judge Latrice Westbrooks, who wrote the majority opinion, noted that the Oxford Police Department disciplinary report on the wreck said Brown did not slow down enough, did not make sure the intersection was clear, and his actions “put himself and the public at risk.”
“We find that the minimal precaution of turning on lights and sirens does not give an officer a free pass to engage in other actions that show reckless disregard for the safety of others when responding to an emergency,” Westbrooks said.
In the dissenting opinion, Judge Anthony N. Lawrence III disagreed with the court overturning the decision of a circuit judge who reviewed all the evidence presented before making his ruling.
“It is not an appellate court’s job to reweigh the facts and yield a decision consistent with our opinion of the facts,” Lawrence said. “In this case, the circuit judge balanced the officer’s use of the tools available to him to ensure a quick response to a serious accident against the need for public safety.
“The judge determined that those facts, among others cited, proved the officer was not acting in reckless disregard," Lawrence concluded.
With the reversal, the case will be sent back to Lafayette County Circuit Court for a new hearing to determine what damages are warranted.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.