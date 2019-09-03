TUPELO - The Autism and Law Enforcement Coalition will present a training session for first responders on Sept. 16 in Tupelo.
Sponsored by ARC of Northeast Mississippi, the free program will include an overview of autism spectrum disorder, effective communication methods and practical skills to effectively interact and respond to an emergency involving an individual with autism.
The training will be held in the boardroom at AbilityWorks at 615 Pegram Drive, adjacent to Regional Rehabilitation Center. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the program will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The facilitators will be Desoto County Youth Judge Craig Treadway and Desoto County deputy Sgt. Kevin King, who serve as coalition coordinators for the area.
Sign up is available at www.archnems.org. For more information, contact Cheryl Falzone at (662) 397-0097 or (662) 222-1850.