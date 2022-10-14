JACKSON • Attorneys for a death row inmate say he has not exhausted all his appeals and argue the Mississippi Supreme Court should not set an execution date at this point.
In a filing late Friday afternoon in the state’s highest court, Thomas Edwin “Eddie” Loden’s attorney said the Attorney General Lynn Fitch jumped the gun when she asked the court earlier this month to set an execution date.
Defense attorney Stacy Ferraro said the denial of Loden’s second successive petition for post-conviction relief did not end his appeals. She said a second lawsuit challenging the state’s choice of lethal injection drugs has also not been settled by a federal appeals court.
Loden, 58, has been on Mississippi Death Row since 2001. Loden pleaded guilty more than two decades ago to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery in the June 22, 2000, death of Leesa Marie Gray, a 16-year-old waitress at a Dorsey restaurant. Following his plea, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Loden to death plus an additional 150 years for the other felony counts.
Fitch filed a motion on Oct. 4 asking the Supreme Court to set an execution date for Loden within 28 days. Two days later, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph gave Loden until Friday, Oct. 14, to respond to the state’s request.
In the 12-page response filed around 5 p.m. on Friday, Ferraro said U.S. Fifth Court of Appeals has yet to rule on whether Mississippi’s choice of drugs violates the Eight Amendment's cruel and unusual punishment clause so Fitch’s request for an execution date is premature,.
“Mr. Loden’s federal civil action challenging the constitutionality of the method the state proposes to use to execute him is still pending,” Ferraro wrote. “To avoid interference with the processes of the federal court, this Court should refrain from setting an execution date.”
Loden, a 1982 graduate of Itawamba AHS, was a gunnery sergeant and head of the U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office in Vicksburg in the summer of 2000 when he returned to the area to visit relatives. He spotted 16-year-old waitress Leesa Marie Gray when he visited Comer’s Restaurant on Highway 178 on June 22.
He allegedly disabled her car and kidnapped Gray. He sexually assaulted her over a four-hour period, videotaping portions, before killing her. Her nude body was found in his Ford van the next day. When he was arrested the same day the body was found, he had the words “I’m Sorry” carved into his chest and apparent self-inflicted wounds to his wrists.
Loden initially pleaded not guilty. About a month before the trial was set to begin, however, Loden changed his mind and pleaded guilty. He did not challenge any of the state’s witnesses and was sentenced to death.
Over the last two decades, Loden has tried to appeal both his conviction and the death sentence. Each bid for post-conviction relief has been denied.
In a separate appeal in 2018, Loden joined other prisoners arguing that the state’s lethal injection drugs were unconstitutional. Loden said that midazolam was not an appropriate anesthetic and should not be used in the three-drug mixture the state of Mississippi uses to execute inmates.
Mississippi resumed executions last fall after a nine-year hiatus. David Neal Cox, who was convicted of killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting his step-daughter, died by lethal injection Nov. 17, 2021. Before Cox, the last execution was Gary Carl Simmons Jr. in June 2012, for the murder and dismemberment of Jeffery Wolfe over a drug debt.
