Authorities looking for missing Starkville teen By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 7, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Murry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STARKVILLE • Authorities concerned about the safety of a 13-year-old Oktibbeha County girl are asking for the public's help.The Starkville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Saleisha Murry, 13, also known as “Shay Shay.” She was last seen leaving Louisville Street on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.She is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Murry was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.The Starkville Police Department and her family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Starkville Police Department Assistance Authority Clothing Yellow Jacket Teen Blue Jeans Girl William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Meadows says Covid-19 made Trump so weak he couldn't hold a briefcase Reporter reads from Meadows' letter to January 6 committee Famous actors from Mississippi American Airlines' CEO to step down at end of March; company president to succeed Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists