STARKVILLE • Authorities concerned about the safety of a 13-year-old Oktibbeha County girl are asking for the public's help.

The Starkville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Saleisha Murry, 13, also known as “Shay Shay.” She was last seen leaving Louisville Street on the night of Friday, Dec. 3.

She is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Murry was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

The Starkville Police Department and her family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

