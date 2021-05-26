TUPELO – Officials are asking for the public’s help to find an elderly Tupelo man who was last seen driving away Tuesday afternoon.
The Tupelo Police Department said William Jumper, 85, was last seen around 3 p.m. May 25 heading west (toward Memphis) on Interstate 22 from the Veterans Boulevard exit. He was driving a gray four-door Chevrolet pickup. The 2009 Chevy 1500 has a Prentiss County tag.
Jumper is described as a white male with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with white squares and khaki pants. He has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
TPD is requesting the state to issue a Silver Alert.
Anyone with information about Jumper is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 911.