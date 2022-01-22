Sorry, an error occurred.
Sanderson
Reporter
TUPELO • Officials are looking for a 24-year-old man who walked away from a group home Saturday afternoon.
The Tupelo Police Department was notified around 1:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22 that William Tyler Sanderson had walked away from a group home on Lackey Lane in west Tupelo.
Sanderson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police dogs, police officers and Tupelo firefighters are assisting in the search. Sanderson suffers from a mental issue. Time is critical due to the cold weather.
Anyone with information is asked to call E911 at 662-869-2911.
william.moore@djournal.com
William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal.
