William Sanderson

Sanderson

TUPELO • Officials are looking for a 24-year-old man who walked away from a group home Saturday afternoon.

The Tupelo Police Department was notified around 1:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22 that William Tyler Sanderson had walked away from a group home on Lackey Lane in west Tupelo.

Sanderson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police dogs, police officers and Tupelo firefighters are assisting in the search. Sanderson suffers from a mental issue. Time is critical due to the cold weather.

Anyone with information is asked to call E911 at 662-869-2911.

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus