WEST POINT – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
The West Point Police Department is looking for Harlee Salmon. She is described as a white female, 5’7” tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has purple/maroonish hair. She is believed to be wearing a green Bass Pro hoodie and ripped blue jeans.
She may be traveling in a maroon Dodge Charger.
Anyone with information on Salmon or her whereabouts is asked to call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or your local law enforcement agency.